Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-5 loss at Baltimore.

The 29-year-old went deep off Dillon Tate during the seventh inning, which is his second home run in as many games. Grichuk struggled during the first half of June but has an .802 OPS with three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs in his past 16 games.