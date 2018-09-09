Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: May have head injury
Grichuk, who collided face-first with a security guard's stool while pursuing a flyball in Sunday's game against the indians, is being evaluated for a concussion, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
In addition to the evaluation, Grichuk will likely be sent in for X-rays as the Blue Jays look to determine whether he sustained any fractured bones to his face. Teoscar Hernandez came off the bench to replace Grichuk in the outfield.
