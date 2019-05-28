Grichuk went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Rays.

The 27-year-old has fallen into a slump, hitting .172 (5-for-29) over his last seven games with a 2:14 BB:K and only one solo home run on his ledger. Grichuk's .233/.292/.406 slash line on the year is below the power pace he's set in prior seasons, and with the Jays' youth movement in full swing, he could get squeezed for at-bats as players like Lourdes Gurriel and even Cavan Biggio push for playing time in the outfield corners.