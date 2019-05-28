Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: May struggles continue
Grichuk went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Rays.
The 27-year-old has fallen into a slump, hitting .172 (5-for-29) over his last seven games with a 2:14 BB:K and only one solo home run on his ledger. Grichuk's .233/.292/.406 slash line on the year is below the power pace he's set in prior seasons, and with the Jays' youth movement in full swing, he could get squeezed for at-bats as players like Lourdes Gurriel and even Cavan Biggio push for playing time in the outfield corners.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...