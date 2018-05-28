Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Moves rehab to Double-A
Grichuk (knee) shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the affiliate's 3-2 win over Hartford.
Grichuk served as New Hampshire's designated hitter in his first appearance with the club and the fourth overall of his minor-league rehab assignment. The outfielder has now logged 15 plate appearances on the farm and seems to be progressing nicely in his recovery from a right knee strain, but the Blue Jays likely aren't eager to rush him back to the big leagues with a starting role probably not awaiting him.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Walks twice in rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Rehab assignment begins•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Rehab assignment on deck•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back to baseball activities Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Expects to miss three weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...