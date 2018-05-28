Grichuk (knee) shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the affiliate's 3-2 win over Hartford.

Grichuk served as New Hampshire's designated hitter in his first appearance with the club and the fourth overall of his minor-league rehab assignment. The outfielder has now logged 15 plate appearances on the farm and seems to be progressing nicely in his recovery from a right knee strain, but the Blue Jays likely aren't eager to rush him back to the big leagues with a starting role probably not awaiting him.