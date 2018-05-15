Grichuk (knee) has resumed running and outfield work, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk continues to ramp up his activity as he works his way back from a strained PCL he suffered at the end of April. He's set to be reevaluated later in the week, and he could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment if everything checks out OK. Grichuk, who was originally given a return timetable of three weeks, could still return before the end of the month if he's able to begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so.