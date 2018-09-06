Grichuk is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk will retreat to the bench following two consecutive starts as the Blue Jays continue to rotate four outfielders between the three outfield spots. Teoscar Hernandez, Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney will man Toronto's outfield from from left to right in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories