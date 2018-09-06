Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Not in lineup for series opener
Grichuk is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk will retreat to the bench following two consecutive starts as the Blue Jays continue to rotate four outfielders between the three outfield spots. Teoscar Hernandez, Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney will man Toronto's outfield from from left to right in this one.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: On bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Collects four hits•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Homers again in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...