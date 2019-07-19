Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Not starting Friday
Grichuk is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Grichuk started the first seven games of the second half, hitting .222/.300/.407. Billy McKinney starts in right field in his absence.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 16th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to action Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes seat Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...