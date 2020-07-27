Grichuk (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Grichuk left Sunday's game against the Rays with lower-back irritation and evidently needs at least one day to rest. Teoscar Hernandez slides to center field in his absence, with Derek Fisher starting in right.
