Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grichuk is not in the lineup for Thurday's game against Atlanta.
Grichuk sits after going hitless in three straight games. Jonathan Davis will handle center field in his absence.
