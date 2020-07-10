Grichuk has not yet joined the Blue Jays for their summer camp in Toronto, Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star reports.

Twelve members of the organization were held back in Florida due to a positive COVID-19 test, and while none of their names have been released, Grichuk could well be one of them. The 28-year-old posted career highs with 31 homers and 80 RBI last season, but combined them with a career-low .232 batting average and .737 OPS.