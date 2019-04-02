Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Odd man out Tuesday
Grichuk is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles.
The Blue Jays swapped out Kevin Pillar (traded to the Giants) for Anthony Alford (promoted from Triple-A) in center field, and it would seem that Alford will be given the bulk of the starts up the middle going forward. This leaves Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney to compete for starts in the outfield corners. Only McKinney bats left-handed, so it's tough to say how the playing time will shake out between the three in the short term. Grichuk is the most capable of filling in in center field, so he would likely slide back over to center if Alford struggles.
