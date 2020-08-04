Grichuk (back) is starting Tuesday against the Braves, batting sixth.
Grichuk missed the Blue Jays' last four games with a back injury, but the postponement of the team's weekend series against the Phillies gave him extra time to recover. Assuming he doesn't face any setbacks, he should reclaim his role as Toronto's starting center fielder going forward.
