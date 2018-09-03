Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: On bench Monday
Grichuk is on the bench Monday against the Rays.
The Blue Jays have been rotating four outfielders (Grichuk, Billy McKinney, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar) through three outfield spots. Grichuk will be the one sitting out Monday.
