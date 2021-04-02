Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

He was also caught stealing. Getting the Opening Day start in center field in place of George Springer (oblique) and hitting eighth, Grichuk ripped a 10th-inning double off Nick Nelson to bring home the winning run. Once Springer is healthy, Grichuk will find himself as the Jays' fourth outfielder more often than not, but he figures to still see semi-regular usage as manager Charlie Montoyo tries to keep his starters fresh.