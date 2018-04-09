Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Monday
Grichuk is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk is hitless over the past seven games (0-for-24) -- and has just two hits on the season -- so he'll head to the bench for the first time all year in order to clear his head. In his place, Steve Pearce is starting in right field and hitting cleanup.
