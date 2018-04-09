Grichuk is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk is hitless over the past seven games (0-for-24) -- and has just two hits on the season -- so he'll head to the bench for the first time all year in order to clear his head. In his place, Steve Pearce is starting in right field and hitting cleanup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories