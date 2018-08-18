Grichuk is not among the starting nine for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Mired in a 2-for-23 slump at the plate over the last seven games, Grichuk will take a day off in favor of Billy McKinney on Saturday, who will start in left field and lead off for the Blue Jays. Grichuk could return to the lineup Sunday, but continued struggles at the dish could lead to more off days down the stretch.