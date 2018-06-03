Grichuk will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Tigers.

After being activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Grichuk has been included in the lineup in each of the Blue Jays' three games in Detroit, with his first two starts coming in place of Curtis Granderson with the Tigers bringing lefty pitchers to the hill. Grichuk will stick in the starting nine Sunday while Teoscar Hernandez tends to a bruised foot, but the injury seems unlikely to result in the latter heading to the DL. With that in mind, it still appears Grichuk will have to settle for a part-time role with the Blue Jays, with most of his playing time likely to come when southpaws are on the bump for the opposition.