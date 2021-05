Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and five total RBI in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Grichuk has hit safely in all but one of his last nine games and has recorded four multi-hit performances over his last six appearances, so he's clearly seeing the ball extremely well of late. He's hitting .385 with nine RBI, four runs scored and a .923 OPS in six games this month.