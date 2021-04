Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored Saturday in a win over the Angels.

Grichuk entered the contest in a 1-for-12 slump, but he turned things around Saturday as Toronto cruised to a 14-run victory. The veteran outfielder is tied for first on the team with eight RBI on the campaign is slashing an impressive .344/.417/.531 through 36 plate appearances.