Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Posts another extra-base hit
Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-5 victory against the Yankees on Friday.
While the 28-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games Friday, it's only raised his average two points because he's gone 1-for-4 or 1-for-5 in five of the six contests during the streak. However, he also has six extra-base hits and five RBI in the past six games. Grichuk is batting .232 with 26 home runs, 67 RBI, 66 runs and two steals in 534 at-bats this season.
