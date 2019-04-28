Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two RBI in a 7-1 victory against the Athletics on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was hitting .160 in the previous six games, so he really needed a game like this one. This was Grichuk's first three-hit game since April 15. He is batting .238 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 16 runs in 101 at-bats this season.