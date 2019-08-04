Grichuk went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Grichuk cut Toronto's deficit to one run in the seventh with an RBI double to left field, but the Orioles would take the series finale 6-5. Following Grichuk's four-hit performance, he's batting .236 with 18 homers and 49 RBI over 105 contests on the season.