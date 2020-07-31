Grichuk (back) is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against the Braves, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 28-year-old missed the four-game series against the Nationals this week, but he should be good to go when the Blue Jays next take the field. The weekend series against the Phillies was postponed since the Marlins, their previous opponent, had a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Grichuk is 4-for-10 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk in 11 plate appearances through three games.