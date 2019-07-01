Grichuk went 4-for-5 with four RBI in an 11-4 victory against the Royals on Monday.

All four hits were singles, but all four also drove in runs. Grichuk tried to stretch his single into a double during the second inning, but he was thrown out at second base. Grichuk is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 38 RBI, 41 runs and one steal in 318 at-bats this season.