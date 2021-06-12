Grichuk went 3-for-5 in Friday's loss against the Red Sox.
Grichuk didn't contribute to the box score aside from being one of two Toronto players that recorded three hits, but he has lacked consistency of late and he already has three hitless games over his last seven contests. The outfielder is hitting just .222 this month but has supplied power, blasting four home runs in just 36 at-bats in that span.
