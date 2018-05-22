Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Rehab assignment begins
Grichuk (knee) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto reports.
Grichuk could be back with the Blue Jays within a few days if he proves himself healthy on his rehab assignment. Prior to his injury, he was hitting an ugly .103/.208/.227. Teoscar Hernandez has emerged as an effective outfielder in his absence, so it's unlikely that Grichuk will be able to walk right into a significant role upon his return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Rehab assignment on deck•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back to baseball activities Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Expects to miss three weeks•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Heads to disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Any hope for these eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...