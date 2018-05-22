Grichuk (knee) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto reports.

Grichuk could be back with the Blue Jays within a few days if he proves himself healthy on his rehab assignment. Prior to his injury, he was hitting an ugly .103/.208/.227. Teoscar Hernandez has emerged as an effective outfielder in his absence, so it's unlikely that Grichuk will be able to walk right into a significant role upon his return.