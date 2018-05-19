Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Rehab assignment on deck
Grichuk (knee) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk continued to increase his activity level prior to Saturday's game as the outfielder participated in live batting practices and spent time playing in a couple simulated games. It's expected that he will need a multi-game rehab with one of the Blue Jays' affiliates but it seems plausible that Grichuk could return to the big leagues by the end of next week if all goes according to plan.
