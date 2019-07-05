Grichuk is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

Grichuk finds himself on the bench for the second straight game as he nurses a back injury, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. The specifics of the injury are unknown, but it's no surprise to see the Blue Jays expressing some caution so close to the All-Star break. Eric Sogard will start in right field in his absence.