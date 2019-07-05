Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Remains on bench Friday
Grichuk is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Grichuk finds himself on the bench for the second straight game as he nurses a back injury, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. The specifics of the injury are unknown, but it's no surprise to see the Blue Jays expressing some caution so close to the All-Star break. Eric Sogard will start in right field in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...