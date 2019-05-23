Grichuk is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk had started each of the Blue Jays' games dating back to April 2, so he was well overdue for an off day. With Grichuk sitting for the day game after the night game, Billy McKinney will pick up a start in right field.

