Grichuk (back) is starting in right field and batting seventh Friday versus the Yankees.

Grichuk was held out of the lineup for the final four contests heading into the All-Star break, but he's ready to go after receiving the four extra days of rest. The 27-year-old has a .308/.366/.492 slash line in his last 16 games and will look to pick up where he left off in the second half of the season.

