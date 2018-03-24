Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to outfield
Grichuk (ribs) is in Saturday's lineup batting fourth and playing in right field, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk has been recovering from rib-cage soreness over the past two weeks and was finally able to return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday as the team's designated hitter. Getting a chance to play the field this weekend is obviously a positive development for the outfielder, as he remains on track to be fully operational for Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will DH on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Expected to enter lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Taking swings Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Will sit vs. Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Set to travel with team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealing with ribcage soreness•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?