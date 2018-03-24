Grichuk (ribs) is in Saturday's lineup batting fourth and playing in right field, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk has been recovering from rib-cage soreness over the past two weeks and was finally able to return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday as the team's designated hitter. Getting a chance to play the field this weekend is obviously a positive development for the outfielder, as he remains on track to be fully operational for Opening Day.