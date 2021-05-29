Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over Cleveland.

Grichuk packed in a lot of offense into a seven-inning game that was shortened by rain. He scored all three times he got on base. The outfielder has put together a seven-game hitting streak -- he's gone 11-for-29 (.379) with two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored in that span. He's up to nine home runs, 38 RBI, 25 runs scored and a .286/.317/.490 slash line in 50 games overall as a near-everyday presence in the lineup.