Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Set to travel with team Thursday
Grichuk (ribs) is scheduled to join the Blue Jays in Fort Myers, Fla. on Thursday ahead of the team's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It remains unclear if Grichuk will enter the lineup for the exhibition, but the fact that he's traveling with Toronto suggests that he's making steady progress in his recovery from rib-cage soreness. Grichuk, who has gone 6-for-17 with three RBI at the dish in spring training, remains on track to open the campaign as the Blue Jays' primary right fielder and will likely bat sixth or seventh in the order.
