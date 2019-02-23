Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Sidelined with foot pain
Grichuk is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot and won't be available to play in Grapefruit League games for at least a few days, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
For now, Grichuk appears set to tend to the injury through rest and rehab rather than through any injections or surgery. The Blue Jays should provide an update on his progress later in the week along with a potential target date for his spring debut. Grichuk is expected to open the season as the Blue Jays' starting right fielder.
