Grichuk (back) remains sidelined Tuesday against Washington.
Grichuk left Sunday's game against the Rays with lower-back irritation and did not take part in Monday's contest. He remains day-to-day. Teoscar Hernandez will again slide to center field, with Cavan Biggio moving out to right and Joe Panik starting at second base.
