Grichuk (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Grichuk won't end up starting at all during the four-game series with Washington due to the lower-back injury he picked up last weekend. Derek Fisher will receive another turn in right field, while Teoscar Hernandez shifts over to center field in Grichuk's stead.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Not starting Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Exits with lower back irritation•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Exits with undisclosed injury•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes BP on Friday•