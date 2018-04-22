Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Sitting out Sunday
Grichuk is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Grichuk, who is hitting .086 while striking out in 33.8 percent of his at-bats this season, will lose out on a lineup spot to the hot-hitting Teoscar Hernandez for the second time in three days. Since Grichuk doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, it wouldn't seem that he's at risk of a demotion despite his vast struggles, but he'll likely ride the pine more frequently until he heats up or Hernandez's bat cools down.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats three-run homer Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Clubs first homer of season Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to outfield•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...