Grichuk is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Grichuk, who is hitting .086 while striking out in 33.8 percent of his at-bats this season, will lose out on a lineup spot to the hot-hitting Teoscar Hernandez for the second time in three days. Since Grichuk doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, it wouldn't seem that he's at risk of a demotion despite his vast struggles, but he'll likely ride the pine more frequently until he heats up or Hernandez's bat cools down.