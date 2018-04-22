Grichuk is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Grichuk, who is hitting .086 while striking out in 33.8 percent of his at-bats this season, will lose out on a lineup spot to the hot-hitting Teoscar Hernandez for the second time in three days. Since Grichuk doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, it wouldn't seem that he's at risk of a demotion despite his vast struggles, but he'll likely ride the pine more frequently until he heats up or Hernandez's bat cools down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories