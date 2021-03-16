Grichuk has only two hits through 14 at-bats this spring, although both knocks went for extra bases (one double and one home run).

The 29-year-old was expected to be the odd man out in the Toronto outfield following the George Springer signing, and Grichuk has done nothing in the spring so far to change that equation. He could still see a decent workload between the outfield and DH as other players get rested, potentially putting him in line for production similar to what he posted 2016-18, when he averaged 427.3 at-bats, 23.6 homers and 62.7 RBI with a .241/.292/.485 slash line.