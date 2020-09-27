Grichuk went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.
Entering the game in the sixth inning after Lourdes Gurriel came out due to a foot contusion, Grichuk supplied the biggest hit of the night when he took Hunter Harvey deep in the seventh. The 29-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games with the blast, and Grichuk is slashing .409/.458/.818 over that stretch with three of his 12 homers on the year.
