Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Grichuk got the Blue Jays on the board in the second inning, crushing a 451-foot solo shot to left field. The long ball was his 13th of the season and accounted for his 44th RBI. Both numbers rank in the top 20 leaguewide and are second on the team behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.