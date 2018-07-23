Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's matchup against the Orioles.

Grichuk led Toronto's late rally, homering in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to one. The 26-year-old left fielder has been solid at the dish of late, as he's collected a base knock in five straight games, going 7-for-20 with five extra-base hits and four RBI over that span. The Blue Jays are slated to begin a series with the Twins on Monday.