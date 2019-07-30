Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.

The long ball was his second since the All-Star break and 17th of the year. Grichuk is slashing only .232/.290/.417 through 100 games on the season, but he continues to get consistent starts for a Jays club that still lacks reliable options in the outfield.