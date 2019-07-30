Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Slugs 17th homer
Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.
The long ball was his second since the All-Star break and 17th of the year. Grichuk is slashing only .232/.290/.417 through 100 games on the season, but he continues to get consistent starts for a Jays club that still lacks reliable options in the outfield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 16th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Returns to action Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...