Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

The killer G's were at it again for the Jays, as Vladimir Guerrero and Lourdes Gurriel also went yard. It's Grichuk's ninth homer of the year and third in the last eight games, a stretch during which he's hitting .289 (11-for-38).