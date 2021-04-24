Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

His sixth-inning blast off Tyler Glasnow capped the scoring on the evening. Grichuk has a hit and an RBI in three straight games to boost his slash line on the season to .308/.361/.508 through 19 games with three homers and 13 RBI, but he'll see more competition for playing time once George Springer (quad) and Teoscar Hernandez (COVID-19 protocols) rejoin the roster.