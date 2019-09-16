Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Slugs two homers
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 6-4 victory against the Yankees on Sunday.
The 28-year-old reached a new career high in homers over the weekend with three against the Yankees in the three-game series. With his performance Sunday, he also surpassed his previous career bests in the RBI and run categories. Grichuck is batting .235 with 28 home runs, 71 RBI, 68 runs and two steals in 541 at-bats this season.
