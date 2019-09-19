Play

Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and a walk Wednesday against the Orioles.

Grichuk took Miguel Castro deep in the ninth inning to cap off a six-run inning. It was his 30th homer of the season and fifth in his last five games. He's provided more than power of late however, as he's also in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, during which he's scored seven runs and recorded 13 RBI. Known for his streakiness at the dish, Grichuk appears to be ending the campaign on a hot streak, though he's still hitting just .234/.284/.461 across 142 games.

