Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored during a 10-3 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old came into this game on an 0-for-9 stretch over the last three games. Despite that mini-cold streak, Grichuk does have three home runs and five RBI in the last 11 games. He is batting .243 with eight home runs, 19 RBI, 24 runs and one steal in 181 at-bats this season.