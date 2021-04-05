Grichuk will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Rangers.

Grichuk had started in center field in all three games of the Blue Jays' season-opening series loss to the Yankees, going 4-for-10 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs. With Lourdes Gurriel getting a day off Monday, Grichuk will shift over to right, allowing Jonathan Davis to pick up a start in center. One of Grichuk, Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez will likely find himself as the odd man out in the outfield once George Springer (oblique) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, perhaps as soon as this week.