Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

The top of the Toronto order carried the offense, as Grichuk and leadoff hitter Cavan Biggio combined for all seven RBI. Grichuk's earned his spot in the two hole with his recent hot streak; the 29-year-old has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers and seven RBI.