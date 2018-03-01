Grichuk suffered a sprained wrist during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game and will take a few days off to recover, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Grichuk sustained the injury while making a diving play in the outfield. Manager John Gibbons stated that the team doesn't want him to aggravate the wrist while swinging the bat, but there isn't any major concern over this injury.