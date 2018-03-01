Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Suffers sprained wrist
Grichuk suffered a sprained wrist during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game and will take a few days off to recover, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grichuk sustained the injury while making a diving play in the outfield. Manager John Gibbons stated that the team doesn't want him to aggravate the wrist while swinging the bat, but there isn't any major concern over this injury.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Attempts to improve batting eye•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealt to Blue Jays•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Comes to terms with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Wraps up campaign with blast•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep in rare start•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Squares up 20th bomb•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...